Senior Israeli analyst Amit Segal tweeted this evening in defense of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and his part in the negotiations with the USA.

"Ron Dermer was one of the best ministers and ambassadors Israel has had since its establishment. He is almost single‑handedly responsible for the cooperation that led to the thwarting of the Iranian nuclear program, including details not yet revealed about the scope of collaboration between Israel and the U.S.—second only to the cooperation between the U.S. and Britain against Nazi Germany," Segal wrote.

"In a more sensible world, he would have received the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, not demonstrations of ingratitude by bad neighbors under his house and a media delegitimization campaign that one day decent people will regret."

Segal's remarks follow an announcement during Tuesday night’s Cabinet meeting that he will soon step down from his position.

Netanyahu remarked, “It’s worth appreciating what he has done, as he will soon conclude his role. However, he will remain involved to address a few ongoing matters.”

Dermer, a modest man who is considered Netanyahu's right-hand man and shadow man, is in charge of negotiating the release of the hostages. Due to his position, he is also a member of the cabinet and is regularly present in the small cabinet that meets to make strategic decisions regarding the continuation of the war. "This is one of the most talented people I have met," Eli Gruner, former director general of the Prime Minister's Office, said of him in the past.

"If he wanted to, he could have been working on Wall Street or in high-tech making millions, but he made a decision to dedicate his life to the State of Israel and to contribute to the relationship between Israel and the US. There is no one on the Israeli side who is more knowledgeable and active in this field than him."

He was born in the US, is a resident of Jerusalem, and previously served as Israel's ambassador to Washington. Jonathan Pollard, who was in an American prison for decades, referred to Dermer as one of the people who brought about his release from prison. During his tenure, the Abraham Accords were signed, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Before Rosh Hashanah, Dermer flew to London for a meeting with US envoy to Britain Steve Witkoff and, as mentioned last week, accompanied the Prime Minister in his speech at the UN General Assembly and his meeting with US President Trump.