פעילי שמאל חוסמים את דניאלה ויס משנים כיוון

Dozens of far-left activists demonstrated in front of the Neve Ilan news studios this evening (Tuesday), claiming that the Israeli media is not presenting the "truth about what is happening in Gaza."

During the demonstration, the demonstrators blocked Daniella Weiss, the chairperson of the Nachala movement, who was leaving an interview in the studios and she was forced to leave with a police escort, amid chants of "shame" from the demonstrators.

The Nachala movement responded, "The violence currently being used in Neve Ilan, when far-left activists blocked the car of the chairperson of the Nachala movement, Daniella Weiss, as she was returning from an interview on Channel 13, is an expression of the left's deep fear of hearing clear and honest opinions: Gaza is the Land of Israel and there is no victory in the war other than by settling Gaza."

The movement added, "When they have no ideological solution - they choose violence, but no blockade will stop us on the road to a complete Land of Israel. The Nachala movement will continue to speak the simple truth clearly: We will not surrender to terror, we will not give the territories of the Land of Israel to the enemy as we did in Oslo and in the Disengagement, but rather we will strengthen settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel, and in particular in the Gaza Strip."

The protesters stated, "The media is hiding the atrocities in Gaza, including the killing of tens of thousands of people, including 18,000 children, deportation, starvation, and destruction of the region. The media's role is not to be the government's mouthpiece, but to present a complete picture from a critical perspective so that the public understands on what altar the hostages, the soldiers, and all residents of Gaza are being sacrificed."