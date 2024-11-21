A Kan News expose' revealed new details about settlement movement activist Daniella Weiss's visit to the Gaza Strip without the knowledge of the IDF Chief of Staff or the commanding officer of the Southern Command.

Last week, on the afternoon of November 13th, Weiss, the head of the Nahala settlement movement and one of the leaders of Gush Emunim, entered the Gaza Strip with the help of members of the military despite the area being a closed military zone which civilians are not allowed to enter.

According to the details that were revealed, Weiss and her people toured the Gaza border to scout out locations where the pioneers could enter when the time came. To inspect locations that they would designate as "points of settlement" in the Gaza Strip, the group walked along the border, and at one point, managed to cross it and enter a little bit into Gazan territory.

Near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, Weiss contacted military officials who are close to her and serve in the area and they sent a military jeep that collected her and her people and took them to the site where the town of Netzarim stood before the 2005 disengagement, deep in the Gaza Strip.

After the tour, the jeep took them back to Israeli territory, not through the formal exit from the Netzarim Corridor to avoid the formal inspection done to everyone who enters and exits the Strip.

The IDF commented on the report: "The entry of Daniella Weiss to the Gaza Strip is not known and was not authorized by the required officials."