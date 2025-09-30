The Israeli Mission to the UN, led by Ambassador Danon, held an event to commemorate the October 7 massacre at the UN Headquarters in New York, attended by over 700 guests, including dozens of UN Ambassadors from various countries and diplomats from around the world, and hostage families.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, said: "I have a 21-year-old daughter and she looks up to the toughness of Israeli women…The United States stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel…our work is not done and we will continue to fight until all the hostages are home.”

Ambassador Danon said: "On October 7, not only was the cruelty of Hamas revealed to the world, but also the heroism of Israeli women. In the face of terror and murder, they stood up like lionesses: they fought, saved, and protected. Here, too, in the lions' den at the UN, we carry their spirit with us. The women of Israel have proven that they will not be broken or silenced, and our message is clear: our people cannot be subdued."

He also stated: "Yesterday, President Trump presented a roadmap to peace, which was accepted by Prime Minister Netanyahu. While Hamas is considering this proposal, they should know that we will bring all of them home! If they reject the plan, Israel will finish the job. Either the easy way or the hard way."

In addition, Nova survivor Noa Beer shared her testimony from the Nova Festival on October 7th, and Capt. (res.) Karni Guez, commander of the all-female tank unit that fight off Hamas terrorists on October 7th, shared her story of heroism that day.

Celebrated Israeli singer Dikla also performed at the event.