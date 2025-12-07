הקרב ההירואי של ראש המוסד הבא באדיבות חדשות 13

New footage broadcast on Channel 13 News shows the next head of the Mossad, Roman Gofman, confronting Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre. Gofman, who at the time commanded the National Ground Training Center (MLI) at the Tze'elim base, is seen in the security camera recording charging toward the terrorists and opening fire at the Sha'ar Hanegev intersection, killing several of them.

During the exchange of fire, Gofman was wounded and later evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

He was rescued that morning by Moshe Weizman, a paramedic and ambulance driver with Ihud Hatzalah. “He had a gunshot wound and told me his name was Roman and that he was the commander of the Tze'elim base,” Weizman recalled. “I kept him conscious throughout the evacuation. I haven’t had the chance to meet or speak with him since October 7 because of my own injury and rehabilitation. I wish him great success in his new role.”

“He communicated with me the entire time,” Weizman added. “Since I was driving, I tried to coordinate with United Hatzalah so a medic could accompany the evacuation. Medic Elyashiv Mizrahi joined me after returning from Barzilai, where he had already evacuated wounded victims in his private vehicle.”