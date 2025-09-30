The South African Ambassador to France has died after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel, French media reported today (Tuesday).

Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa's body was found near the Hyatt Hotel at Porte Maillot. The prosecutor's office stated that Mthethwa had booked a room on the hotel's 22nd floor and that the room's secure window was forced open.

The case is currently being investigated as a suicide.

Mthethwa's wife reported him missing after receiving what the prosecutor's office called a "disturbing message" from him.

Mthethwa has served as South Africa's Ambassador to France since February 2024.