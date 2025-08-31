Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, who lost two family members who were murdered in Kfar Aza on October 7th and four others were kidnapped to Gaza and released in the first hostage deal, was forced to cancel a trip to South Africa for fear that a warrant for his arrest would be issued against him - as reported on Kan Reshet Bet.

Almog is a close relative of Chen Goldstein Almog and her children Agam, Gal, and Tal, who were kidnapped to Gaza on October 7th and were released together in the first wave of negotiations in November 2023.

A few years ago, a warrant for arrest had already been issued against Almog, this time in the UK, and he was forced to return to Israel without leavign the plane.

South Africa is one of the most hostile countries to Israel and initiated the court case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (ICJ) for "war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip."