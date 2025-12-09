The “Apartheid Bill” is a Private Member’s Bill introduced by Imraan Ismail-Moosa of the Islamic Al Jama-ah Party to domesticate the 1973 UN Apartheid Convention into South African law. While South Africa already recognizes apartheid as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute Act (2002), this new Bill seeks to establish it as a stand-alone crime with broader, specific definitions and extraterritorial reach.

Apartheid Bill's Targeting of Jewish Communities

The Apartheid Bill is designed to specifically target Zionists, Jewish South Africans, and Israelis through its legal framework. ​

The Bill adopts definitions from the 1973 UN Convention (Durban I) that label Israel as an apartheid state. ​ The formal outcome document of the Durban I conference stands as an official UN declaration, but the process itself has been consistently condemned and partially boycotted by several nations due to the high levels of political polarization and anti-Semitic rhetoric associated with the events.

It criminalizes support for Israel, framing normal activities as potential legal violations. ​

The Bill's extraterritorial reach allows prosecution for actions taken abroad, affecting South Africans and Israelis alike. ​

Zionism is treated as ideological evidence of complicity, leading to investigations of Jewish organizations and individuals. ​

The Bill creates a chilling effect on free expression and community activities related to Israel.

Supporting Israel Can Be Framed as Participation in Apartheid



The Bill criminalises collaboration, assistance, endorsement, or promotion of an apartheid state. If Parliament classifies Israel as such, then any of the following can be interpreted as assisting an apartheid regime:

Attending a Zionist youth movement

Donating to Israeli hospitals, charities, or humanitarian organisations

Volunteering or studying in Israel

Posting pro-Israel views online

Working for companies that have Israeli partnerships using Israeli technology or software

Travelling to Israel for religious, cultural, or business reasons

These are normal activities for many Jewish South Africans, Christian Zionists, and pro-Israel communities. The Bill turns them into possible criminal allegations.





The Bill Allows South Africa to Prosecute You for Acts Committed Abroad

One of the most dangerous features of the Bill is its extraterritorial reach. South African law enforcement would have jurisdiction over alleged apartheid crimes committed outside South Africa by:

Any South African citizen

Any resident

Any person who enters South Africa after the alleged act

This places at risk:

South Africans who study, work, volunteer, or serve in programmes in Israel

Diaspora South Africans who hold dual citizenship

Israeli nationals living in or visiting South Africa

Businesspeople who collaborate with Israeli companies

Journalists, academics, NGOs, and faith groups with ties to Israel

A person's ordinary life abroad suddenly becomes prosecutable the moment they step into South Africa.

This is pure unadulterated abhorrent anti-Semitism in its purest form. I guarantee that the wrath of the civilised world will come down on South Africa and all the supporters and sponsors of this outrageous bill. It will probably start from America and personal sanctions will be applied to all involved, including the leaders of the ANC as have been applied to Francesca Paola Albanese. Guaranteed!

President Trump has already given the ANC a shot across their bows, but this incompetent, corrupt and foolish government can't read or heed the warnings.

South Africa's Muslim population is a diverse minority, estimated at around 1.6 to 2 million, making up roughly 2% of the total population. South African population is 63 million. This is yet another case of the tail wagging the dog. The influence of the Islamics in South Africa is disproportionate.

The relationship between the ANC and Muslims started in Moscow under the USSR where they shared offices with the PLO. The relationship with Islam has now reached its zenith with the ANC selling its soul to Iran and becoming yet another Iranian surrogate in the name of filthy lucre. Iran saved the ANC from bankruptcy before the last national elections.

The introduction to this report sounds ominous, but Section 73(2) of South Africa's Constitution empowers members of the National Assembly (MPs) and Cabinet/Deputy Ministers to introduce Bills (laws) in the Assembly. So Imraan Ismail-Moosa, obviously not acting in the slightest in the true interests of South Africa, but motivated by his Islamic agenda and belligerence, has seen fit to hijack this country and its laws in the most appalling and despicable way.

I hope and trust he will personally have severe sanctions imposed on him from abroad.

Of course we can pick this whole proposed bill apart, starting with reality and the definition of Apartheid. We know it does not apply to Israel in the slightest, but it is a most convenient stick for Islam and Israel's enemies to try and wield. It is also chosen and used as it is a word that can and may appeal to the majority of South Africans who have no idea whatsoever about Israel, truth and reality.

Nor do they have any idea of just how corrupt and incompetent the ANC government is. Whilst the ANC is now in a coalition with other parties, including opposition, it currently holds the largest share of votes, 40%.

The African National Congress (ANC), the party that’s dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid, is shown dipping below 30% national support for the first time ever - clocking in at just 29%, with the DA (Democratic Alliance) hot on their heels at 28%. Of course we have to be cautious with polls and we know from experience that the ANC rolls out free T-shirts and whatever to gain votes. This is the great weakness of democracy and an uneducated, ignorant voting population. It is my fervent hope that economics with rule and the ANC thrown out at last. The MK and EFF parties, both offshoots of the ANC are just as bad.

Genesis 12:3: "I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you; and all the families of the earth will be blessed through you.” It is not for me to speak or guess on G-d's behalf, but I would advise the ANC and South African government to apply extreme caution and not go down this route at all.

I am a Jew and a Zionist and I am not afraid of Imraan Ismail-Moosa or the ANC. A Zionist is a supporter of Zionism, a nationalist movement that advocates for the self-determination and statehood of the Jewish people in their ancestral biblical homeland, the Land of Israel. Ironically that is exactly the same liberation movement concept that drove the ANC.

So, what's good for the ANC is and should be good for the Jews. Cogitate on that Mr Ramaphosa.

I was born in South Africa and have been loyal and contributed to this country. I remind the ANC that it was the Jews who supported you during your "struggle". It was Jews who defended Nelson Mandela throughout his treason trial and it was a lone Jewess, Helen Suzman that bravely fought Apartheid in Parliament under the previous Nationalist Government.

If this legislation passes and becomes law, I will leave "The Beloved Country" and go to live in Israel, assuming you don't arrest me fiirst for simply being a Zionist. I will not be alone and a vast majority of Jews will also leave. South Africa will rapidly accelerate back into Africa and a third world failed state. At this rate and what is developing in South Africa, it is time for the South African Jewish community to go home to Israel. I do not see a good future for Jews in South Africa.

This proposed legislation, is pure Orwellian madness and what is proposed by this legislation is the establishment of Thought Police. All parties involved promoting this legislation should hide their faces in shame! The tragedy is that the parties that support this legislation make up a majority in the South African Parliament.

I encourage all to comment on this dastardly legislation and include below a link to do so.

South Africa, nor the civilised world, can allow a small 2% minority to hijack South Africa in the name of Islam. South Africa is a Christian nation and must remain so. If South Africa allows this legislation and Islamic control and dominance, then I have to assume G-d’s promise of curse will descend upon this land and definitely on its government and individuals.

To comment:

https://dearsouthafrica.co.za/apartheid-bill/

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also a former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.