חיסול המחבל מחמד חסין יאסין צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF yesterday (Monday) killed Muhammad Abbas Shaashu of Hezbollah.

He served as the artillery commander in the Sohmour area in southern Lebanon. During the war Shaashu directed numerous rocket salvos toward Kiryat Shmona and the Golan Heights and recently was engaged in rebuilding terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including building attack routes towards northern Israel.

The IDF also killed Muhammad Hassin Yassin, a senior member of the terrorist organization's artillery unit in the Shaqeef sector.

Yassin built numerous attack routes toward the Galilee and Kiryat Shmona and worked to restore the organization's capabilities in his sector and in weapons transfers south of the Litani River.