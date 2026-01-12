Yehoshua (Joshua) Boone, a reservist in the Carmeli Brigade, was found lifeless in his home Sunday evening.

Even though he was not in active service at the time of his death, Boone's friends and relatives are demanding that he be laid to rest at a military cemetery and recognized as a fallen IDF soldier.

Since October 7, 2023, Boone had served over 700 days in the reserves. On the day of the October 7 massacre, Boone was called to the northern front, and served continuously until December 2025.

Boone immigrated to Israel from the US, and in 2017 enlisted in the IDF as a lone soldier in the Golani Brigade. During the war, he served as a sniper, moving between different brigades and participating in extended rounds of fighting.

His commanders said that during his service, Boone experienced difficult events, and even evacuated the injured a number of times. Recently, he met with his mental health officer, and on Sunday he passed away in his home.

Since his death occurred after the conclusion of his reserve service, it was decided that he would not be recognized as a fallen soldier, and his funeral will only have "military symbols."

His friends, who fought alongside him in the Carmeli Brigade, have begun a public fight demanding that he be recognized as a fallen soldier and allowed to be buried in a military funeral.