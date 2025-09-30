The IDF has released the findings of their operational investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Gavim on October 7, following a presentation to local residents.

The investigation concludes that the IDF failed in its responsibility to protect the kibbutz during the massacre. The community's defense relied almost entirely on the local civilian security squad, which played a critical role in repelling the terrorists.

According to the report, eight terrorists attempted to infiltrate Kibbutz Gavim but were stopped before breaching the settlement. They later retreated toward Route 34 and the nearby moshav of Yakhini, where they were eventually killed in clashes with security forces.

Key Events of the Attack

The attack unfolded in two main stages:

First Stage (06:29-07:25): Red alerts and visual sightings of terrorist movements were recorded near Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council facilities. The local security officer and his deputy alerted the kibbutz’s security squad. At 07:25, the terrorists reached the main gate, where three armed confrontations took place.

Second Stage (07:25-07:28): While on patrol, the security officer was wounded in an exchange of fire but managed to shoot at the attackers, disrupting their assault. His deputy mobilized the rest of the security squad. During the firefight, a senior Home Front Command officer and another civilian were also injured.

After being pushed back, the terrorists moved toward Yakhini and Route 34, where they fired at passing vehicles. At 07:30, the deputy security officer and Brig. Gen. (res.) Gil Schwartzman arrived at the scene and took command. Schwartzman continued to serve as acting security officer for the next three months.

Later, at 08:04, the terrorists split up. One group set an ambush on Route 34, killing two Supernova music festival survivors. Maglan commando Amit Guetta was killed trying to stop the ambush. Between 08:10 and 10:40, all eight terrorists were killed in clashes with police, special forces, and armed civilians.

At 10:30, Battalion 13 commander Lt. Col. Tomer Greenberg (later killed in combat) arrived at the kibbutz, received ammunition from the civilian defenders, and proceeded to Kfar Aza. By 12:00, 12 civilians were rescued from a gas station shelter. Search and defense operations continued into the evening.

That night, Shaldag special forces and police tactical units responded to suspected militant movements near Givat HaGamal, engaging with gunfire and conducting searches.

Only on Sunday, October 8, at 16:00—more than 24 hours later—did a formal military force arrive to secure Kibbutz Gavim. Until then, the local security squad had been solely responsible for defense and rescue efforts. Most residents evacuated on their own, with some later assisted by the IDF.

Additional bodies of terrorists and foreign workers (one wounded, one killed) were later discovered in the area, along with sporadic clashes.

Main Conclusions: