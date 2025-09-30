ראש הממשלה מסכם את ביקורו בארה"ב לשכת ראש הממשלה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night released a video summarizing his visit to the United States, during which he addressed the UN General Assembly and met with President Donald Trump, who presented his plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

“It was an excellent visit - both the start at the UN and the conclusion in Washington. This is my fourth visit to Washington since President Trump took office. It’s a historic visit. Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the conditions we set together with President Trump: to release all our hostages - both the living and the deceased - while the IDF remains in most of the Gaza Strip. Who would have believed this? After all, people kept saying, ‘You must accept Hamas’s conditions, pull everyone out, the IDF must leave, and Hamas can recover and rebuild the Strip.’ That’s not happening.”

Netanyahu added, “And President Trump said that if Hamas refuses, he will fully back Israel to complete the military operation and eliminate them. So, from every angle, this was an excellent visit.”

The Prime Minister denied claims that he agreed to the establishment of a Palestinian state and stressed, “Absolutely not, and it’s not in the agreement either. But one thing we did say is that we firmly oppose a Palestinian state. President Trump said this too; he said he understands it. He stated at the UN that it would be a huge reward for terrorism and a danger to the State of Israel, and of course, we don’t agree to it.”