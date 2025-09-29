טראמפ: כל החטופים - תוך 72 שעות הבית הלבן

Hostage families from the Tikva Forum and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued statements Monday evening welcoming the joint declarations by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement from the Tikva Forum, the families said: “These declarations align with our principles and commitment: the return of all hostages in a single phase, with the living reunited with their families and the deceased brought back to Israel for burial.”

The families emphasized that the proposed agreement would ensure Hamas is defeated and no longer poses a threat to Israel. “We believe this is the only path to prevent future abductions and secure the release of our loved ones,” they stated.

They continued: “Our hearts are with the bereaved families, the wounded, and the heroic soldiers whose steadfastness and dedication have created the conditions for this agreement. However, the people of Israel will remain vigilant: until all objectives are fully achieved, we cannot lay down our arms.”

The families called on the US and the Prime Minister to act decisively if Hamas violates its commitments.

“Should Hamas breach its obligations, we demand that the United States and the Prime Minister uphold their promise from this evening to continue military operations until the mission is complete and Hamas’s capabilities are fully dismantled.”

In closing, they acknowledged the toll of the war: “As we mark two years of this just war, we honor the fallen, who served as a moral compass for the entire people of Israel. We will continue to support the wounded, strengthen the families, and stand by the soldiers until all hostages are brought home.”

פגישת נתניהו וטראמפ הבית הלבן

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters stated: “After almost two years of unimaginable anguish, we stand at a historic turning point. We are profoundly grateful to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to our families and the state of Israel, and for achieving what we have been desperately seeking since October 7 - a deal to bring all our loved ones home.”

“President Trump has accomplished what many said was impossible. His determination never wavered, even when others lost hope. The time he personally invested in pursuing peace in the Middle East and resolving this conflict that has destabilized the entire region, along with the personal guarantee he has placed on this agreement, deserves our deepest appreciation.”

“This is a historic agreement that will allow our people to heal, end the war, and chart a new future for the Middle East. We commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for accepting President Trump’s initiative and call on him to immediately order a cessation of fighting in Gaza, which continues to endanger the fate of our hostages. There is no reason to risk their lives when Israel has adopted President Trump’s historic initiative. The world must apply maximum pressure to ensure Hamas commits to this historic opportunity for peace.”

“Yet even as we celebrate this breakthrough, we will not rest until the last hostage is back home. This is our moral obligation. All 48 hostages must return.”

The statement noted, “In the past, the releases were cut short by phased deals that never reached completion. We must ensure that this time does not share the same fate. To our government we say: move forward with full determination toward completing this agreement. The world is watching. History will remember. It’s now or never.”

“All 48 hostages must return - the living for rehabilitation, the deceased for burial in their homeland. Only then can we begin to heal as a nation. We extend our deepest thanks to President Trump’s team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their tireless dedication. Together, we will see this through to completion,” the statement concluded.