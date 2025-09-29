Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, stated that he opposes forcing Israel to end the war before Hamas is fully defeated amid reports that the Trump Administration is seeking to convince Israel to accept compromises in a negotiated end to the war.

"When it comes to terrorist threats, Israel must be allowed to defend itself and finish the job," Graham wrote on X.

"While I strongly support trying to end major military operations in Gaza and moving toward a new Middle East, it is imperative that this is accomplished in the right way," he added.

"I do not support ending major military operations if it means that Hamas is not eliminated forever and does not ensure that there will never be another October 7. From my point of view, Israel is not the problem; It is Iran and its proxies that are the problem," Graham declared.

The senator's comments follow a report by Axios that an adviser to President Trump involved in the American plan to end the war said Monday that if Prime Minister Netanyahu does not agree to the deal currently being pushed by the Trump Administration, the White House will see him as at fault for continuing the war, "enabling Hamas and doing nothing for the Palestinians who have so many humanitarian needs. People will continue to starve. Let's hope we get there."

"The Arabs have agreed to it like 100%. Now we're waiting for the president to work his magic on Netanyahu," the adviser added.