Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel sharply criticized the sovereignty campaign led by the leaders of the Yesha Council.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Marzel addressed the growing focus on the issue and argued that it is a pointless move that prevents concentration on the issues that truly matter.

"Unfortunately, the leaders of the Yesha Council - not all council heads, because some think this is nonsense - but the leaders of the Yesha Council are constantly campaigning on the issue of sovereignty," he said.

Marzel questioned the practical value of applying sovereignty given the current realities on the ground: "I'm trying to understand what this will give us, what can a better reality provide us compared to nearly two hundred new homesteads that were built in the last year and a half? Sovereignty will mean that building a town will take ten years."

According to him, sovereignty is not a guarantee of security, and experience shows otherwise: "Sovereignty is much less important than immigration. We have sovereignty in the Negev, we have sovereignty in Kfar Aqab in Jerusalem, we have sovereignty in the Galilee, and we see that there is more daily fighting there than in Hebron or in the Negev. And the word 'sovereignty' holds only in one place - sovereignty was meaningful in the Golan, because there are no enemies there."

He said the real solution lies in a completely different measure: "What we need is Arab emigration. That is what will bring victory in the war, and that will bring de facto sovereignty."