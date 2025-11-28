Iran has sent Hezbollah hundreds of millions of dollars over the past year through money laundering operations in Dubai, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The funds, generated from oil sales, are moved through Iran-linked exchange shops, private companies, businessmen, and couriers. They are then transferred to Lebanon via the Hawala system, in which individuals act as brokers for money transfers instead of banks, according to the newspaper.

A United Arab Emirates official said the country is working to stop such activity on its territory and is cooperating with international partners.

Before the recent Israel-Hezbollah war, Iran was known to send large amounts of cash directly through Beirut airport. That practice was largely halted under the November 2024 ceasefire deal.

Arab officials told WSJ that Iran now sends more travelers carrying smaller sums of cash or valuables that can be easily concealed. They added Hezbollah maintains global income streams, including drug and diamond trade.

A senior US official told the newspaper Washington is also concerned about Hezbollah funding through Turkey and Iraq.