Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah decided not to get involved in the crisis that is brewing in Israel in wake of the government’s proposed judicial reform, so as not to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the crisis sweeping Israel has become a focal point for its enemies across the Middle East who have convened top-level meetings to weigh the turmoil and how they might capitalize on it.

The subject was discussed at a three-hour meeting last week involving a senior commander from Iran's Quds Force, the arm of its Revolutionary Guards that funnels military support to Tehran's allies, two Iranian security officials and officials from Hamas, an Iranian diplomat told Reuters.

After concluding that the crisis had already weakened Israel, they agreed they should refrain from any "direct interference", believing this could give Netanyahu the chance to shift blame to foreign adversaries.

A Hamas source declined to comment, saying there are ongoing discussions between Hamas, Iran and the Quds Force "over the whole situation and to discuss ways to upgrade the work of resistance".

Iran's foreign ministry and the Guards' public relations office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The report comes a day after the Knesset passed the second and third readings of the law that would reduce the use of the reasonableness standard.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah took pleasure in the protests which started in Israel following the approval of the law.

"Today in particular is the darkest day in the history of the entity (Israel)," Nasrallah said. "As some of its people say: This day puts Israel on a path to collapse and disappearance, God willing."

Hezbollah has been provoking Israel lately. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, when Hezbollah terrorists, wearing full uniform and armed, toured the Israeli border in the Upper Galilee.

Last week, Hezbollah terrorists demonstrated at the Israel-Lebanon border, when several of them attempted to damage the fence.

IDF soldiers used non-lethal means to force the terrorists away from the fence.

In addition, Hezbollah terrorists caused a fire on the Lebanese side of the border across from the Israeli town of Metula. The fire caused several mines to explode on the Lebanese side of the border.

Before that, Hezbollah terrorists illegally erected tents on sovereign Israeli territory. The tents were placed about 30 meters inside Israeli territory, and generators were placed there to allow Hezbollah terrorists to stay in the compound.

At the start of July, Hezbollah evacuated one of the two tents it had set up.