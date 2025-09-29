Iran on Sunday denounced the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions targeting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, calling the move "unjustifiable" and "legally baseless", reported the AFP news agency.

The renewed measures, activated overnight via the "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord, follow the collapse of diplomatic efforts and recent Israeli and American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a statement quoted by AFP, the Iranian foreign ministry urged nations to reject the sanctions, saying, “The reactivation of annulled resolutions is legally baseless and unjustifiable... all countries must refrain from recognising this illegal situation.”

Tehran warned that any attempt to undermine its national interests would be met with a “firm and appropriate response.”

The sanctions mark the end of months-long negotiations aimed at reviving nuclear talks, which faltered in June after coordinated military action by Israel and the United States targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the “snapback” mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal in late August. On Friday, the United Nations Security Council rejected a final attempt by Russia and China to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, just one day before the deadline.

Despite the renewed pressure, Western leaders emphasized that diplomacy remains on the table. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated the sanctions “must not be the end of diplomacy.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran to “accept direct talks, held in good faith,” and urged UN member states to “immediately” enforce the sanctions to “pressure Iran’s leaders to do what is right for their nation, and best for the safety of the world.”

British, French, and German foreign ministers echoed the sentiment, pledging to pursue “a new diplomatic solution to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, rejected any negotiations that would introduce “new problems,” saying, “We have always declared our readiness for a logical, fair and just dialogue based on clear criteria, but we will never accept a negotiation that causes us new problems and issues.”

"The country is ready to face any situation," he noted, adding, "Our path is to stand firm, rely on the power of the people, and move with dignity towards a bright future."