The National Security Committee convened this morning (Sunday) to discuss the proposed death penalty for terrorists bill. The Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, attended the session and opposed passing the law at this time.

The committee approved the Otzma Yehudit party’s bill in its first reading.

Participants in the discussion included Minister of National Security MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, MK Limor Son Har-Melech, representatives from the Ministry of Justice, and officials from the security establishment, including the Shin Bet and the IDF.

According to the explanatory notes for the bill: “A terrorist convicted of murder motivated by racism or hostility toward a community, under circumstances where the act was intended to harm the State of Israel and the continuity of the Jewish people in its land, shall receive a mandatory death penalty."

Committee Chairman MK Tzvika Fogel stated at the start of the session: “I have heard the situation assessments and Mr. Hirsch’s opinions, and I do not accept them. We cannot continue with the current conception. The death penalty for terrorists is not revenge—it is justice.”

Ben-Gvir added: “Close associates of the Prime Minister approached me to delay the debate, and my answer is no—categorically.” He further stated, “Even when changing conditions for terrorists in prisons, there was a conception. There too, associates of the Prime Minister, together with Shin Bet, told me I could not act. I reduced privileges where I could. I did not succeed completely, but I succeeded partially.”

He continued: “Even now, they will again say it’s irritating and it’s not the right time for the law. Gal Hirsch will say here that he is not against the death penalty for terrorists, but that it’s the timing. And that is the conceptzia—what is the conceptzia? ‘Hamas is deterred, why provoke them?’ That’s the conceptia. What are the claims? If you change the conditions for terrorists in prisons, it will cause an intifada. After October 7th, all timing objections and warnings turned out to be false and meaningless.”

MK Gilad Kariv of the Democrats party interrupted Ben-Gvir, saying: “Shame on you, there are hostages. This is all a campaign stunt. What does your photo with Barghouti matter now? You’re holding a debate and you don’t care about the hostages.”

Hirsch later stated: “In my role as Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons, in relation to all state bodies and international actors, I object to the timing of this debate while there are 48 hostages, of whom 20 are alive, and two are in critical danger. I do not represent a personal opinion—I represent the matter and the hostages’ families.”

Ben-Gvir responded: “You do not represent all the families, and you know it. Some families do not think that way.” Hirsch replied: “I am not presenting my personal opinion, I wish I could. I represent the hostages. Based on my professional assessment and that of all relevant authorities—I coordinate them all—I requested several times, previously, two weeks ago, and this morning, and I asked the Prime Minister that this bill not reach the plenum until there is a discussion in the cabinet where I can present all professional assessments that I cannot present here.”