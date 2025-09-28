Chana Cohen, aunt of Inbar Heyman z"l, who was abducted on October 7th and murdered by Hamas terrorists, voiced her pain on Sunday morning in an interview with Kan Moreshet following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the UN and the UN plan for ending the war.

“This is an emotional rollercoaster, a continuous upheaval,” Cohen said. “We’ve already been through this. We are being cautiously optimistic. Negotiations are being held with the US and Arab countries, but Hamas - the main actor - has not given its approval. This is a Nazi organization, totally unpredictable.”

Cohen stressed that her only hope is to see Inbar brought to a Jewish grave alongside “the other martyrs of the nation.” She criticized Netanyahu for not mentioning the names of the fallen in his speech. “A year has passed since Inbar’s mother stood with the Prime Minister at the UN, where she was promised that her daughter would be returned. Since then not only did Inbar not come back, she has been abandoned. Her name was removed from the release lists,” she charged.

According to Cohen, even government ministers admitted a grave failure had occurred. “They missed Inbar. People forget that these are martyrs of the nation, and that the parents of the murdered are killed together with them every single day.”

She described Inbar as “an amazing girl, beautiful inside and out, a multidisciplinary artist whose creations are displayed around the world. She volunteered at the Nova festival, she didn’t come to celebrate. Even while escaping, when she saw a little girl fall, she stopped to help her despite terrorists chasing after her. That was typical of Inbar - putting others before herself.”

On Netanyahu’s condition that any deal must ensure Hamas is removed from power, Cohen said: “Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in power after the horrific massacre. We would experience another October 7th and the second time would be worse. But at the same time, as the family of a hostage, we want our girl home. Two years have already passed. She must return.”