The political right in Israel has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s reported intention to announce the end of the war with Hamas without securing a decisive victory over the terrorist organization.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted on X on Saturday night, after the conclusion of Shabbat: “Mr. Prime Minister, you have no mandate to end the war without a complete defeat of Hamas.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded, stating that he had conveyed to the US administration: “Netanyahu has my safety net for a hostage deal and ending the war. This has a majority in the Knesset and among the public. There’s no need to be swayed by the empty threats of Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also weighed in and said, “I trust the Prime Minister to represent Israel’s interests in talks with President Trump. After two years of war, Israel’s clear national interest is to end it while achieving its objectives.”

Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni added, “Our position is in favor of ending the war and returning the hostages.”