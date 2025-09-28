The Washington Post on Saturday night published further details about the Trump administration’s 21-point proposal aimed at ending the Gaza war, beginning with an immediate halt to military operations, the freezing of battle lines, and the release within 48 hours of all 20 living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages.

The plan, obtained by The Washington Post and verified by officials from two governments briefed by the administration, calls for the destruction of Hamas’s offensive weaponry and offers amnesty to members of the group who “commit to peaceful co-existence.”

Hamas members who choose to leave Gaza would be granted safe passage to other countries, according to the report.

Neither Israel nor Hamas has agreed to the proposal, which was shared with regional and allied governments during high-level meetings at the United Nations. President Donald Trump is expected to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the plan during their meeting Monday at the White House, the report said.

The plan outlines governance, security, and reconstruction measures for Gaza, though it remains unclear whether any elements have been initiated or how swiftly they could be implemented if a ceasefire is reached.

Beyond the initial ceasefire and hostage release, the plan lacks detail on sequencing. It states that no Gazans will be forced to leave and that those who do will retain the right to return, but does not specify where they would go during the proposed “Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize” Gaza.

The White House did not respond to inquiries.

Previously, the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath published details of the plan, which states among other things that in exchange for the release of hostages, Israel would release thousands of Palestinian Arab prisoners, including between 100 and 200 life-sentence prisoners.

Humanitarian aid would be allowed to flow freely and without limit into Gaza through the United Nations and other international organizations. At the same time, the existing humanitarian fund operating in Gaza would be shut down.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform late on Friday, confirmed ongoing talks about his plan: "I am pleased to report that we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza. Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement. All of the Countries within the Region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. There is more Goodwill and Enthusiasm for getting a Deal done, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before. Everyone is excited to put this period of Death and Darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"