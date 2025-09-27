Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured Saturday in two separate operational accidents during fighting in Gaza.

In the first incident, a soldier from the Kfir Brigade was injured after a grenade thrown by IDF forces exploded, with shrapnel striking the soldier.

He received initial treatment in the field and was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in central Israel.

In the second incident, during a maneuver by Brigade 188, a soldier was moderately injured after being accidentally shot due to lack of coordination between forces.

He was evacuated by helicopter to Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

Both soldiers' families have been informed.