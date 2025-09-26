Against the backdrop of another Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital during the Rosh Hashanah holiday — an attack that included more than 150 suicide drones — and as Ukraine’s future was being debated at the UN General Assembly, hundreds of Jews gathered at Kyiv’s Jewish Community Center (JCC) to celebrate the Jewish New Year, joined by ambassadors, members of parliament, and local dignitaries.

On the first night of Rosh Hashanah, a central festive meal was held under the leadership of Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, with the participation of ambassadors from across the world, including representatives of Spain, Poland, Austria, Israel, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Latvia, France, England and the U.S. Consul. They were joined by Ukrainian parliamentarians, the head of military intelligence, and representatives of the president, who at the time was in New York for the UN General Assembly.

One of the most moving moments of the prayers came when a congregant, whose brother had been killed in the war just months earlier, led a heartfelt prayer on behalf of Ukraine’s security and rescue forces and for the entire civilian population.

Throughout Rosh Hashanah, the JCC hosted large community meals alongside Torah sessions and festive tefillos, attended by representatives of Jewish and international organizations, business leaders, and members of the local government.

“This year we merited a truly unique celebration,” said Rabbi Markovitch, Chief Rabbi and Chabad shliach of Kyiv. “The Jewish community gathered as one on Rosh Hashanah to pray for a brighter future for Ukraine and for Jews around the world. Precisely under the shadow of war, it carries deep meaning that the community radiates strength and faith as we welcome a new year that, with Hashem’s help, will bring peace and tranquility.”