Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, despite US President Donald Trump’s statements opposing the move.

“The coordination between Netanyahu, Darmer, and Trump has never been closer—also yesterday with Kushner and Witkoff. The ball is always in Netanyahu’s court—especially this morning he must tell Trump: ‘We will not allow another October 7— I am applying sovereignty,’” Dagan said.

He emphasized that a supportive US administration does not replace Israeli decision-making. “A friendly US administration does not impose sovereignty or build in our place; it is an administration with which agreements can be made and disagreements managed.”

Following Hamas’s deadly attack, Dagan warned: “The public in Israel will not compromise its security after October 7. Only full sovereignty over all open areas and settlements will prevent a terrorist state from being established in the heart of the country.”

“The responsibility lies with Netanyahu. He is the prime minister, the one we elected—and he must declare at the UN: ‘This is our land. I am doing what is critical to ensure Israel’s continued existence after October 7 and am applying full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.’ Most of the people expect this, and most of the people will not accept anything less.”

US President Donald Trump stressed in a conversation with reporters on Thursday that he will “not allow” Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen,” Trump replied firmly when asked by a reporter about the issue.

Asked whether he spoke about it with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about this, Trump responded, “Yeah, but I'm not going to allow it, whether I spoke to him or not. I did, but I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There's been enough. It's time to stop now.”

Dagan stressed that advancing a government decision on the issue is the necessary response to international pressures and called for sovereignty to be placed at the center of current political and public action.