A cyberattack targeting a company that supplies check-in and boarding systems has caused significant disruptions at three major European airports in London, Brussels, and Berlin.

The attack disabled self-service kiosks, forcing airport staff to revert to manual processes. As a result, passengers experienced long queues, delays, and some flight cancellations. Authorities have not yet identified the perpetrators or revealed the full extent of the breach.

At Brussels Airport, officials confirmed that both check-in and boarding operations had to be handled manually. “This is having a significant impact on flight schedules and is causing delays and even cancellations,” airport management said in a statement. “The service provider is working intensively to resolve the problem as soon as possible.” Passengers were advised to verify their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Berlin Brandenburg Airport also reported extended waiting times, warning travelers via its official website: “Due to a technical fault at a systems provider operating across Europe, check-in waiting times are longer than usual. We are working to resolve the issue quickly.”

London's Heathrow Airport later confirmed it was affected by the same system failure, contributing to further disruption.

All three airports have urged passengers to check the status of their flights through official airline channels before traveling, as intermittent delays and cancellations may continue until the systems are fully restored.