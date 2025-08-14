Only a day after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), placed a giant banner on the pitch before the Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham in Udine, Italy, reading: “Stop killing children. Stop killing civilians,” the association prevented the family of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski from holding signs at the Beitar Jerusalem vs. Riga match in Bucharest, calling for his release from captivity.

Braslavski, an Israeli citizen, was kidnapped by Hamas and has been held captive for over a year and ten months. The family’s signs, banned by UEFA, displayed Rom’s photo along with the messages: “I want my brother,” “Bring back Rom,” and another in English: “The voice of my brother’s blood is calling to me from the tunnels - Bring Rom and the rest of our hostages home.”

Amir Braslavski, Rom’s brother, who was present at the stadium, sharply condemned the decision. “Yesterday, UEFA displayed a huge banner calling to stop killing children and civilians, but today they prevent us from holding signs calling for Rom to come home. This is not just hypocrisy, it’s antisemitism.

"When it comes to a living, kidnapped Jew, they prefer to silence the message and look away. We demand that UEFA reverse this shameful decision and allow us to hold his flag and signs until he returns home alive and well,” Amir said.