On Wednesday night, during a joint operation in the area of Tamun, Yamam, ISA, and IDF forces eliminated a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an imminent terrorist attack.

A joint IDF, Israel Police, and ISA statement noted that as part of ISA intelligence efforts, members of the cell affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were located, including the terrorists Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman.

These terrorists were "armed operatives involved in advancing shooting and explosive attacks from Tamun," the statement added.

During the operation, Yamam and ISA forces, in cooperation with the IDF, encircled the building where the terrorists had barricaded themselves, engaged them with precise fire, and eliminated them.