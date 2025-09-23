The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, warned Monday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program are at a “very difficult juncture,” though dialogue continues.

Speaking to AFP, Grossi said, “It’s obviously quite a difficult juncture. It’s a very difficult situation we are facing right now.” Talks

between involved parties were scheduled in New York for Monday, with potential follow-up meetings later in the week. “What’s important is the communications are continuing,” he added.

The remarks come days after the UN Security Council voted to reimpose sanctions on Iran, suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. The move followed Britain, France, and Germany triggering the “snapback” mechanism , citing Iran’s non-compliance.

The sanctions are set to take effect on September 28 unless Iran can convince the Council to reverse course. Tehran condemned the European powers’ decision, accusing them of undermining months of engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) also declared , in the wake of the vote at the Security Council, a "suspension" of its cooperation with the IAEA.

Western governments continue to accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities—claims Tehran denies. Iran has also criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities in June.

The European powers have demanded full access for IAEA inspectors, including to sites damaged in the June attacks, and called for renewed negotiations, especially with the US

Grossi emphasized that dialogue remains open: “We are not at a point where people are not talking to each other.” Asked about his outlook, he said, “So does that mean that I am optimistic? Well, neither optimistic nor pessimistic,” but added, “we can still have an agreement.”

“If we don’t have it, I think we have to try to right the boat as soon as possible to avoid prolonged confrontation and perhaps more attacks.”

Grossi also revealed his intention to seek the position of UN Secretary-General when Antonio Guterres’ term ends in December 2026.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)