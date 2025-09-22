Al Arabiya TV reported on Monday evening, citing sources, that a new proposal for an agreement in Gaza is on the table. The proposal includes the release of ten Israeli hostages and the handover of the bodies of two hostages with American citizenship.

According to the report, which has not been confirmed by other sources, the proposal also includes US guarantees for a two-month ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, it was further reported that, so far, neither Israel nor Hamas has responded to the proposal.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas sources told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that efforts are underway to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The sources said that within days, the situation should become clearer regarding what some parties might offer to advance toward a temporary agreement to halt the military operation in Gaza City and initiate more substantial negotiations.

The Hamas sources indicated that serious efforts are being made to achieve this goal, suggesting that within ten days, “there may be a chance these talks will succeed,” according to their claims.

Several sources cited in the report noted that multiple Arab countries are involved in negotiations aimed at completely ending the war and ensuring the withdrawal of IDF troops, starting primarily from residential areas. These efforts also include preparing detailed plans for the withdrawal from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Monday, Fox News reported that the Hamas terrorist organization drafted a letter to US President Donald Trump offering the immediate release of half of the 48 hostages who continue to be held in Gaza in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire.

A senior Trump administration official and a second source said that the letter is currently held by Qatar and is expected to be delivered to the Trump administration this week.

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote that he has heard similar reports from his sources, but added that the leaders of Hamas have not signed the letter yet.

The drafting of the letter comes after the IDF launched a military operation in Gaza City, believed to be Hamas's last military stronghold.

Of the 48 hostages who remain in Gaza, about 20 are believed to still be alive.

