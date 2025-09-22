The Hamas terrorist organization drafted a letter to US President Donald Trump offering the immediate release of half of the 48 hostages who continue to be held in Gaza in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire, Fox News reported today (Monday).

A senior Trump administration official and a second source said that the letter is currently held by Qatar and is expected to be delivered to the Trump Administration this week.

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote that he has heard similar reports from his sources, but added that the leaders of Hamas have not signed the letter yet.

The drafting of the letter comes after the IDF launched a military operation in Gaza City, believed to be Hamas's last military stronghold.

Of the 48 hostages who remain in Gaza, about 20 are believed to still be alive.

US President Donald Tru,p has demanded the immediate release of all of the hostages. On Saturday, Trump addressed reporters in a briefing regarding the number of deceased hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"There are 32 dead, maybe more, perhaps 38. There are between 32 and 38. Most of them are young. I spoke with some of the parents and they want the bodies of their precious children. It's so sad. It's terrible. We have nearly 40 deceased hostages. Many of them died in tunnels," Trump said.

However, the president said, "There are probably 20 hostages alive, maybe fewer. Most are in tunnels, but I’ve already gotten some of them out. As you know, I released most of the hostages, and about 20 remain alive," without addressing the total number of hostages still in captivity.

He expressed hope that the hostages would be released soon and added, "Maybe they will be freed. In war, strange things happen — things you never thought would occur. I’ve always said that when you get down to 10 or 20 last living hostages, it will be difficult.”