US President Donald Trump opposes the decision by a host of countries to recognize a Palestinian state, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

“As for all of these Western nations that are recognizing a Palestinian state, the President has been very clear. He disagrees with this decision. He spoke about that in the UK, standing right next to his friend, Prime Minister Starmer, and he feels this does not do anything to release the hostages, which is the primary goal right now in Gaza, does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close. And frankly, he believes it's a reward to Hamas,” Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing.

“So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies, and I think you'll hear him talk about that tomorrow at the UN,” she added.

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump is set to host multilateral meeting with the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

She added that the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan would take part in the meeting and that Trump would unveil the US plan for the post-war management of Gaza during that meeting.

The comments come amid a blitz of recognitions of a Palestinian state by a host of countries. Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal on Sunday recognized a Palestinian state" on Sunday.

France and several other states are expected to make a similar announcement at a confab on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday. Malta has said it would join those countries.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)