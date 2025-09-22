The Hamas terrorist organization published a new video of hostage Alon Ohel just before the Rosh Hashanah holiday today (Monday).

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video featuring Guy Gilboa-Dalal, where he was seen meeting with Alon Ohel. It was the first recorded sign of life from Alon since October 7th, 2023, and his family confirmed only a picture from the video could be published.

In a statement after the previous video, the Ohel family said: "We were shocked to see Alon’s condition. After consulting with eye specialists in Israel and abroad, it is clear that Alon cannot see out of his right eye. The frequent blinking in his eyes indicates a serious difficulty in focusing and seeing for an extended period. There is no international law that permits holding a wounded civilian in captivity without proper medical treatment. The responsibility for Alon's safety lies with his captors and the Hamas leadership, who are obligated to preserve his life and health according to international law."

"It is important to note that Alon is not only an Israeli citizen, but also a Serbian and German citizen. The nations of the world will not ignore the deterioration of Alon’s medical condition. We are making efforts to communicate with the special envoy on hostages, Steve Witkoff, and the official authorities in Serbia and Germany. We also reiterate our request to the public and the media to refrain from publishing the video and any photos from it."

Alon Ohel, 24, from the community of Lavon in the Upper Galilee, was kidnapped on the morning of October 7th from the nearby shelter at a Nova party in Re'im, along with Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, Elia Cohen, and Or Levy. In June of last year, footage of their kidnapping was revealed. Alon is a talented classical pianist, and after his release from the IDF, he worked in the hospitality industry. During the second exchange, a sign of life from Alon was received from other hostages who were released and reported that they were held with him.