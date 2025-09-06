The Ohel family authorized the publication of an image of hostage Alon Ohel from a video in which he appears with hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

This is the first footage of Alon Ohel since he was kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, 701 days ago.

In the released image, Arabic text reads, “I can’t believe I see you,” during the brief encounter between Alon and Guy.

“We were shocked to see Alon’s condition,” the family shared Friday. “After consulting with eye specialists in Israel and abroad, it is clear that Alon cannot see out of his right eye. The frequent blinking indicates a severe difficulty focusing and seeing for prolonged periods.”

In the video released by Hamas, which the family requested not to publish, Alon appears briefly. It is the first filmed proof of life of him in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“No international law allows holding prisoner an injured civilian, without providing proper medical care,” the family stated. “The responsibility for Alon’s welfare rests with his captors and the Hamas leadership, who are obligated to safeguard his life and health according to international law.”

The family also noted, “Alon is not only an Israeli citizen, but also a Serbian and German citizen. The nations of the world will not ignore it if Alon's medical condition deteriorates.” They added that efforts are underway to communicate with the US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as official representatives in Serbia and Germany.

Most of the footage released by Hamas shows hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal traveling in a vehicle, reportedly around Gaza City, ahead of the IDF operation in the city. At one point, he meets Alon, who speaks briefly with him. Guy says in the video that the date is August 28, 2025.

“All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back,” says Guy in the segment the family allowed to be released.