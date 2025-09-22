Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday sent a message to Jews worldwide, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday, which begins Monday night.

"Dear Jewish brothers and sisters, dear supporters of Israel around the world," he began. "On behalf of my wife, myself and the Government of Israel, I wish each of you a Happy New Year."

"As the Jewish new year begins, we see a rising tide of antisemitism in many countries. I say to every Jew, wherever you may be, you are not alone. Israel will always be your home. On your behalf, I say to our brave soldiers, you are the shield of our nation."

He added, "The people of Israel and the Jewish people everywhere stand behind you, cherish your service and embrace you and your families. Together in the coming year, we'll continue to strengthen Israel's security, grow our economy, nurture our society and preserve the eternal values of our people."

"May we bring home this year, soon, all our hostages. And may it be a year in which we further strengthen the indomitable Jewish spirit and expand the circle of peace. From Jerusalem, the undivided eternal capital of the Jewish people, I send to every Jewish home in the world the blessings of a Happy New Year. Shanah Tova."