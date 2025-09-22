IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir spoke on the military communications on Monday morning and addressed IDF soldiers in all combat arenas, in the air, at sea, and on land, and expressed his deep appreciation for their contribution to the state's security.

“IDF stations, this is command. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah in the year 5786. I would like to wish each and every one of you a good new year. At the end of another year of combat, as you stand at the frontlines of the defense of our communities, and our children, strengthening the security of Israeli civilians, I wish to convey to you the thanks of an entire nation, that thanks to you, truly thanks to you, is sitting tonight at the holiday table, with a sense of security and with deep appreciation for your sacrifice and dedication," Zamir stated.

"I ask that you remember this every moment and be filled with all of our pride. You are the Iron Wall of the State of Israel; you are Israel’s eternity; you are the guarantee of victory. Tonight as well, combat continues with strength and sound judgment. All of this is for the security of the State of Israel, for the return of our hostages, and until the enemy is decisively defeated," he continued.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made during the war, the Chief of Staff noted: "We do not forget, not even for a moment, the most precious price we pay as a nation, the loss of the heroes who fell in combat and the bereaved families, whose pain beats in all of us. We also do not forget the physically and emotionally wounded, for whom the battle for life continues without respite, and we will accompany them throughout the entire journey to recovery."

He concluded: "I am proud to stand at the head of the army whose soldiers, commanders, and service members you are - both career service members and reservists. You are the promise of a good future and of security. 'May the year end and its curses end, and may a year of blessings begin.' Succeed in your missions; the entire people of Israel are with you and pray for your success. Happy holiday."