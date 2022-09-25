Shana Tova from Israel! Updates continue from North America
Rosh Hashanah about to begin in Israel. Israel National News' North America desk will continue to update the site until Shabbat begins in New York.
Israel National News' Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates at this time in honor of Rosh Hashanah. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:52 on Sunday.
Israel National News' North American desk will continue to keep you informed until just before candle lighting time in New York at 18:30 EDT. The time posted automatically on all articles, however, is Israeli time.
