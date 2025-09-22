The IDF on Monday morning announced that, in accordance with a multi-front situational assessment, it has decided on a significant reinforcement of forces ahead of the fall holidays.

As part of the decision, dozens of trainee combat companies from across the IDF will be deployed for defensive and offensive missions in various sectors throughout the country.

In addition, the IDF is reinforcing combat zones with forces from the air, sea, and land, as well as across all operational arrays, in order to maintain full readiness against all threats.

The IDF stated: “In accordance with the multi-front situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce and place on alert dozens of trainee combat companies from across the IDF for defensive and offensive missions in various sectors throughout the Tishrei holidays. The IDF has reinforced the combat zones with forces in the air, sea, and land, and across all arrays throughout the country.”

On Sunday, the IDF announced that troops from the 36th Division began entering Gaza City, after approximately two weeks of increasing preparation for expanded combat operations.

In recent days, under the leadership of the divisional fire command , dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip were struck in order to separate the combat area and allow the ground troops to enter the area.