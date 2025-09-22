An Iranian Foreign Ministry official on Sunday denied a report by state-affiliated Nournews that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was slated for a crucial meeting with officials from Britain, France, and Germany in Vienna.

The official, speaking to Reuters, clarified that Araghchi was in fact heading to New York, not Vienna, contradicting the earlier report which had not specified a date for the purported talks. This denial underscores the growing tension and diplomatic deadlock surrounding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The three European nations, known as the E3, last month triggered the "snapback" mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which allows for the re-imposition of UN sanctions.

On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that would have prevented the reimposition of sanctions on Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, which required the support of nine nations to pass, garnered only four votes.

Before Friday’s vote, Iranian and European ministers engaged in a bid to avert the re-imposition of sanctions. However, diplomatic sources confirmed that these discussions yielded no breakthroughs.