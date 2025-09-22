US President Donald Trump honored the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom" and a "great American hero" during his remarks at Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona.

Trump spoke of Kirk's tireless advocacy and his personal relationship with the conservative activist.

Trump recalled Kirk as "a giver, much more than a taker" who never overlooked anyone, no matter their status. The President described Kirk as a "very convincing guy" who would often persuade him to attend major events on short notice.

"He just wouldn't stop and he succeeded," Trump said. "But I almost always went because you never wanted to let Charlie down. You worked so hard, you just didn't want to let him down. I felt guilty. He'd make me feel very guilty as president. Many people asked me for things, but Charlie was one of the few who always gave more than he took. He was a giver, much more than a taker. And no matter how big Charlie became, no one was too small for him to notice. He was good to everybody, it didn't matter."

In a poignant moment, Trump revealed a text message Kirk sent shortly before his assassination. "Shortly before Charlie arrived on campus the day he was assassinated, a staff member texted him that there were many critics and students who were opposed his views... Charlie wrote back to the staff member saying, 'I’m not here to FIGHT them—I want them to know them and love them...'"

Trump concluded that this private message revealed "everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was."

Trump was among the only speakers in the funeral to make a direct reference to the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, whom he called a “radicalized, cold-blooded monster.” The President’s remarks came just minutes after Erika Kirk, the activist's wife, declared from the podium that she had forgiven the alleged assassin.

"He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice, for God, country, for reason, and for common sense," Trump said, adding that Kirk was killed "for speaking the truth that was in his heart."

The President, however, did note one point of disagreement with the deceased. While Trump said Kirk was "a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose" who "did not hate his opponents" and "wanted the best for them," he admitted that he did not share this view.

"That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent," Trump said, diverting from his prepared remarks. "And I don’t want the best for them."

After offering a shrugging apology to Erika Kirk, Trump said, "Erika, you can talk to me and the whole group, but maybe they can convince me that that’s not right, but I can’t stand my opponent."