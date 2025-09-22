Detectives from the Moriah Police Station arrested a seventh suspect on Sunday in connection with a fire that was set to garbage bins and a vehicle in the Rehavia neighborhood, near the Prime Minister’s official residence, a few weeks ago.

The suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Previously, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the detention of six other suspects involved in the case for an additional five days. The suspects were arrested at different times, and their hearings took place on Sunday at the request of the police.

The vehicle that was set on fire belonged to a reservist who had been called up for emergency duty, as well as his wife. The couple has three children, including premature twins.

The protesters set fire to garbage bins around the Prime Minister’s residence in an attempt to create what they called a “ring of fire” around the area.

According to the police, the arson caused damage to several vehicles parked nearby, and several residents from adjacent buildings were evacuated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.