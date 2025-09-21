Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a public statement on Sunday directed at public servants and members of the law enforcement and security systems, encouraging them to uphold the rule of law in the face of growing political pressure.

"Many have asked me whether the elections will actually happen," Bennett began. "Let me be absolutely clear: no one will be allowed to delay or disrupt the elections. We are monitoring this closely. Any postponement would require the support of 80 Knesset members—those numbers simply don’t exist," he stated.

Bennett’s message was a direct appeal to senior officials across government institutions. "To the heads of the security services, police, judiciary, and election committee: continue to uphold the law and protect the state. I understand the immense pressure you're facing, but do not compromise the law or bend the rules under political influence," he urged.

He warned that violating legal and ethical standards would have lasting consequences. "You are accountable for your actions. There is a tomorrow. Do not be afraid. This government will soon be replaced."

Bennett also criticized what he described as the erosion of ethical standards in public institutions, referencing alleged corruption and political interference. "The toxic norms we’ve seen—such as enemy agents operating within the Prime Minister’s Office, ministers accepting bribes, and political manipulation in military and police appointments—will be eliminated. The state will soon return to healthy, professional governance and renewal."

The statement drew sharp criticism from current government ministers.

Defense Minister Israel Katz dismissed Bennett’s claims, saying, "Bennett says he’s aware of pressure to prevent the elections, just like he was ‘aware’ of the Iran operation, which he opposed days before its launch. He’s disconnected from security reality and using these institutions for political games."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen added, "The elections will proceed as scheduled. What must be prevented is Bennett stealing right-wing votes again and forming a government with the Muslim Brotherhood."

Rabbi Avraham Stav also weighed in, saying, "With all due respect, this sounds like you’re supporting a conspiracy theory. If there’s real evidence of efforts to delay elections, present it. Otherwise, this is an irresponsible portrayal."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch remarked, "Bennett, who already stole an election once, assumes others will do the same. No one is disrupting the elections. Try not to lie with every breath."

Minister Amichai Chikli accused Bennett of hypocrisy: "What could be more disruptive than gaining the premiership through fraud and misleading hundreds of thousands of voters? Our own Madoff is losing touch with reality."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir concluded, "Naftali, election theft is your specialty, not ours."