פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to deepen operations in the Gaza City area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists who were preparing to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops.

As part of their activity, the troops eliminated terrorists, dismantled military infrastructure sites, and uncovered explosives that were hidden, intended to harm IDF troops.

During activities, an armed terrorist cell was identified near IDF troops in the field, and within a few minutes, the terrorists were eliminated in a precise airstrike.

In an additional incident, several terrorists and weapons were identified in a structure. In a precise airstrike, the terrorists were eliminated, and numerous secondary explosions were seen, testifying to the presence of weapons in the area.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to operate to degrade Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure above and below ground and to defend Israeli civilians.

The troops struck several military structures, terrorists, and dismantled military infrastructure in the area. Furthermore, naval fire was used to eliminate a terrorist who posed a threat to the maneuvering troops.

In Khan Yunis and Rafah, IDF troops located an observation operations room with Hamas terrorists inside. An IAF aircraft struck and dismantled the structure, eliminating the terrorists.