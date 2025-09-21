תיעודים מפעילות צה"ל בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF marks today (Sunday) the anniversary of Operation "Northern Arrows," which began with an attack on Hezbollah's firing positions and the killing of senior members of the organization, including the head of operations Ibrahim Akil and commanders of the Radwan unit.

During the operation, the IDF significantly damaged Hezbollah's Posh formation and Radwan force, and destroyed key infrastructure in the first and second village lines in southern Lebanon.

The IDF maneuvered through five divisions in over 30 villages, including in the Saluki, Shiite Ridge, Mount Dov, and the Litani areas.

As part of the operation, the IDF attacked approximately 9,800 terrorist targets, confiscated 85,000 items of weapons, destroyed 1,100 underground infrastructures, and eliminated 4,000 to 5,000 additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives.

In addition, up to 80% of the organization's short-range launch sites were damaged and the threat of the "Galilee conquest plan" was eliminated. 52 IDF soldiers were killed during the fighting.

Since the end of the operation and the ceasefire agreement, the IDF has been working to thwart Hezbollah's attempts to rebuild. The Northern Command has eliminated over 300 terrorists, attacked over 300 terrorist targets, and carried out more than 1,000 operational raids.

In addition, about 30 new posts were established along the border, five in southern Lebanon, and about 50 posts were rehabilitated. 1,166 shelters were deployed in the area, of which 308 were in schools and food stations.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל