Freed hostage Emily Damari told the "Green Prince," Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas leader, that one of Hamas' surviving leaders is willing to be exiled as part of a deal to end the war in Gaza.

In their English-language conversation, aired by Israel's Channel 12 News, Damari said she would like to speak with Hamas leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad now, to see what he really wants in exchange for the hostages.

"He always said to us, 'The door is always open for negotiations, it can never be closed,'" she shared.

At one point during the conversation, Damari recalled: "He told us, 'We have an offer on the table and it says all the Hamas leaders need to go out.' ... And then he said, like, 'It's fine with me.'"

She noted that al-Haddad also complained about ruling Gaza being "hard work" and leaving would give them peace and quiet.