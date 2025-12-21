Knesset Member Ohad Tal led Mosab Hassan Yousef, known as the “Son of Hamas,” on a rare tour of restricted sections of the Kotel Tunnels beneath the Temple Mount. The visit highlighted archaeological evidence of Jerusalem’s Biblical Jewish history.

Hosted by Hebron spokesman Yishai Fleisher, the tour provided access to areas normally closed to the public, underscoring Israel’s historical connection to the site amid ongoing disputes over historical narratives.

Following the tour, Mosab Hassan Yousef said, “The evidence is overwhelming. This is the only way to experience truth.”