Captivity survivor Emily Damari moved senior figures in Israel's economy during an event hosted by Asuta Ashdod Public Hospital.

During the evening, Damari shared with Danny Kushmaro the harrowing journey of her survival during her captivity in Gaza: "After 471 days in Hamas captivity, after endless passages through terror tunnels, abandoned houses and cages - things that cannot be described, I am glad to be here, but my heart is still not whole".

She noted: "Two good friends of mine, Gali and Ziv Berman, are still in Hamas captivity. Gali came to be with me on the morning of October 7, and when the rocket barrages began I immediately called him to come be with me. He came without thinking twice, just so I would be calmer".

She moved those present when asked about her iconic hand gesture: "From my first week in captivity I knew I would immediately show my family what they had done to me. It became a symbol".

She added that, "I returned from captivity smiling because I knew our enemies were watching us. It was important for me to convey a smile that shows courage and freedom. They will not break us. Even if they took away our ability to eat, to drink, to see a ray of sunshine - they could not take my inner freedom. In the end, I chose life."