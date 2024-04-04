The popular talk show host Dr. Phil recently hosted a debate between two Palestinian Arab human rights activists and Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader who defected to the ISA.

During the debate, Dr. Phil demanded that the activists condemn the October 7th massacre: “When you burn an infant in a crib, that's wrong, and I don't give a damn about the history,” he declared.

The activists refused to condemn the attack, claiming that to do so would be to ignore the context of the attack in the larger "Israeli-Palestinian" conflict and minimize the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Yousef later claimed that Palestinian Arabs as a whole should be considered indistinguishable from Hamas due to the widespread support for the massacre.

“The vast majority of Palestinians support the massacre. This has been proven by statistics, as well as the very fact that you are here repeating Hamas propaganda,” Yousef said.

“Hamas and the Palestinians are one and the same, and they will pay in blood for the massacre for the next twenty years,” he predicted.