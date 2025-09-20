The US Army announced on Friday that US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a raid in Syria that resulted in the death of a senior Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who posed a direct threat to the US homeland.

In a statement, CENTCOM identified the eliminated terrorist as Omar Abdul Qader, noting he was “an ISIS member actively seeking to attack the United States.”

“His death disrupts the terrorist organization’s ability to plot and carry out future attacks threatening Americans and our partners,” the statement said.

Commenting on Qader’s elimination, CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated, “We will not yield in our pursuit of terrorists seeking to attack the United States, our forces, or allies and partners abroad. I commend the efforts of our skilled warfighters and all who supported them during the mission.”

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in land it controlled.

Several military offensives, including ones backed by a US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

However, ISIS sleeper cells remain in the area and continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. The US deploys troops in Syria as part of its effort to defeat ISIS in the region.

The international coalition led by the US has eliminated numerous ISIS terrorists in air strikes in Syria and Iraq in recent years, including the group’s leader in eastern Syria, who was eliminated in a strike in July of 2023.

Last month, US forces successfully carried out a raid in northern Syria, killing a senior ISIS official who CENTCOM said was a "key financier who planned attacks in Syria and Iraq".

