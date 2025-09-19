In a significant move, the US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution declaring October 14, 2025, the birthdate of conservative luminary Charlie Kirk, as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, Fox News reported.

This day, according to the resolution, will serve as a moment for "Americans to reflect on Kirk’s contributions to public debate and civic engagement."

The resolution specifically honors Kirk for his profound impact on civic education and public service. It calls upon educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the nation to mark the day with "appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies" that champion the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that he so vigorously advocated for.

The resolution was first announced by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on September 16. Sen. Scott lauded Kirk, saying, "Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family, and in the beauty of ideas and discussion."

Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating Kirk, made his first court appearance on Tuesday. During the hearing, Judge Tony F. Graf said that Robinson would remain in custody without bail.

The judge set the next hearing date for Robinson for September 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Earlier, Robinson was formally charged with seven charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of violence in the presence of a child.

The aggravated murder charge could lead to the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed that he would seek the death penalty.